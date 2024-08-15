Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,693 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.90% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.