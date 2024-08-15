Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after buying an additional 83,686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $273.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,777 shares of company stock worth $16,847,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

