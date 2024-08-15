Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.77.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $636.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

