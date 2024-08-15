Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,915 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $30,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

CALF opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.