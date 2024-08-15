Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

IYH stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

