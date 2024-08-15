Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $27,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

