Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

