Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:VUSB opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.