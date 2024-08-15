Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

