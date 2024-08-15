Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,560 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 55,068 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.