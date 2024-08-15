Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 135,468 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,468 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Daktronics Trading Up 0.5 %

DAKT opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

