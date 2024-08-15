Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $262.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.