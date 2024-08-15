Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IAU opened at $46.23 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

