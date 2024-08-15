Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BDX opened at $234.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $283.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

