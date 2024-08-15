Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,812 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,812 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 228,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 571.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 6,231.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,850 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

