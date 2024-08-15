Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

