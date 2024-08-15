Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,376 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,376 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.