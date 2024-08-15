Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 39,478 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,478 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,565,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

