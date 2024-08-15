Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 44,938 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,938 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $31,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.