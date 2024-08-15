Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,599 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

RSPT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

