Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,847 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

MET stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

