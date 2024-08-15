Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,936 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

