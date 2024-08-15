Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 753 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
