Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,934 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,039,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 206,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

