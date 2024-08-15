Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.