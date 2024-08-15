Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of GEV stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
