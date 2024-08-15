Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $127.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

