Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $475.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.38. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.