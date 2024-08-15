Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 945.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

