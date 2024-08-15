Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

KEY stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,374 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

