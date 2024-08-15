Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.