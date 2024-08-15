Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 238.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.