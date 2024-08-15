Wedmont Private Capital Sells 3,077 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

