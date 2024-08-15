Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2024 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2024 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/17/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2024 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $137.08 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19.

Get Cirrus Logic Inc alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,535. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.