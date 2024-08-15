Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $275.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.98 and a 200 day moving average of $253.60. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.55 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $109,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

