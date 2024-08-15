Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $275.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.98 and a 200 day moving average of $253.60. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.55 and a beta of 1.14.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
