Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infinera (INFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN):
- 8/10/2024 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.65 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
- 8/5/2024 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.
- 8/5/2024 – Infinera had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.65. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Infinera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $6.65 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 6/28/2024 – Infinera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 6/28/2024 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.65. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Infinera Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
