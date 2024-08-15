Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Steven Madden (SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2024 – Steven Madden had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Steven Madden had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Get Steven Madden Ltd alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 902.5% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.