Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
WEG Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $9.42 on Thursday. WEG has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.
About WEG
