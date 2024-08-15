Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WEG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $9.42 on Thursday. WEG has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Get WEG alerts:

About WEG

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.