West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 95.6% in July

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $18.33 on Thursday. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

