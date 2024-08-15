West Shore Bank Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSSH opened at $24.00 on Thursday. West Shore Bank has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

