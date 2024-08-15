West Shore Bank Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSSH opened at $24.00 on Thursday. West Shore Bank has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.
About West Shore Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Shore Bank
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.