Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $612,410 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.