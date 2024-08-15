Western Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 63,969 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the typical volume of 27,469 call options.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

