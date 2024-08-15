Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down to $37.93

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $36.35. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 1,427,412 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after buying an additional 259,928 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.