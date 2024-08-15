Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

