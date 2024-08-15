Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 862.0 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
Whitbread stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $45.69.
About Whitbread
