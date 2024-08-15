Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 862.0 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

