Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.47.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $159.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,045,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

