Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $173.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.22.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Woodward Stock Down 1.0 %

Woodward stock opened at $154.41 on Monday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,746 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Woodward by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

