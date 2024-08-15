Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.