Xeris Biopharma’s (XERS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $378.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,606,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 519,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 100.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

