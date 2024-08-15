Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Yiren Digital has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.86 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

