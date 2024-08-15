Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

CNA stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 334,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CNA Financial by 570.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 450,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

