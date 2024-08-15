Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

